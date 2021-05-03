Home / News / Science News / Ahead of launch, ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini's key specifications leaked
Science

Ahead of launch, ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini's key specifications leaked

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 03, 2021, 01:09 pm
Ahead of launch, ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini's key specifications leaked

ASUS is gearing up to launch the 8 series of smartphones on May 12. In the latest development, Dealntech has revealed the RAM, storage, and battery details of the flagship 8 Mini (or 8 Flip) model.

Separately, Gadget Tendency has also shared case renders of the handset which show a rectangular dual rear camera module.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It will sport a 120Hz OLED display

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini is expected to feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a rectangular dual camera unit.

The smartphone will bear a 5.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

A 64MP primary camera is expected

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini will offer a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor and a Sony IMX663 camera. Details regarding the selfie snapper are unknown as of now.

Internals

The phone will be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It will run on Android 11-based Zen UI and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini: Pricing and availability

ASUS will announce the official pricing and availability details of the ZenFone 8 Mini handset at the time of launch on May 12. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, it will likely cost around Rs. 40,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
#LeakPeek: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 to sport an under-display camera
Latest News
How to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination center using WhatsApp
Science
IPL: Three members of CSK contingent test positive for COVID-19
Sports
Randhir Kapoor shifted out of ICU, to be discharged soon
Entertainment
Media cannot be stopped from reporting court observations, says SC
India
Land Rover Discovery (facelift) officially listed in India, launch imminent
Auto
Latest Science News
Here's why Toybox can't claim its 3D printer is easy-to-use
Science
COVID-19 vaccine formulas shouldn't be shared with India: Bill Gates
Science
Samsung Galaxy M32 bags BIS certification, India launch imminent
Science
Infinix Note 10 Pro appears in live images: Details here
Science
Disaster Girl has sold her viral meme for $500,000
Science
Trending Topics