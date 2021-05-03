Ahead of launch, ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini's key specifications leaked

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 03, 2021, 01:09 pm

ASUS is gearing up to launch the 8 series of smartphones on May 12. In the latest development, Dealntech has revealed the RAM, storage, and battery details of the flagship 8 Mini (or 8 Flip) model.

Separately, Gadget Tendency has also shared case renders of the handset which show a rectangular dual rear camera module.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport a 120Hz OLED display

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini is expected to feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a rectangular dual camera unit.

The smartphone will bear a 5.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

A 64MP primary camera is expected

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini will offer a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor and a Sony IMX663 camera. Details regarding the selfie snapper are unknown as of now.

Internals

The phone will be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It will run on Android 11-based Zen UI and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini: Pricing and availability

ASUS will announce the official pricing and availability details of the ZenFone 8 Mini handset at the time of launch on May 12. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, it will likely cost around Rs. 40,000.