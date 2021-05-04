Ahead of launch, ASUS ZenFone 8 Pro bags BIS certification

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 04, 2021, 07:53 pm

ASUS is all prepared to launch its ZenFone 8 series of smartphones globally on May 12. The line-up is expected to include the ZenFone 8, 8 Pro, and 8 Mini models.

In the latest development, the 8 Pro variant has been spotted on the BIS certification site with model number ASUS_I007D, suggesting that it will arrive in India as well.

Here are more details.

Design and display

It will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The ASUS Zenfone 8 Pro is expected to feature an uninterrupted screen with no notch or bezels. It may pack a rotating triple camera arrangement on the rear side.

The handset is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a pixel density of 393ppi and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The ASUS Zenfone 8 Pro may sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 20MP secondary lens, and another 8MP snapper. This camera system is expected to flip to the front side and serve as the selfie shooter as well.

Internals

The phone will be equipped with a 5,100mAh battery

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,100mAh battery with fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

ASUS ZenFone 8 Pro: Pricing

The official pricing details of the ASUS ZenFone 8 Pro will be revealed at the May 12 launch event. However, in India, it may cost around Rs. 64,000 and take on rivals like the OnePlus 9 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra.