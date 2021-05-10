Home / News / Science News / ASUS ZenFone 8 tipped to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display
ASUS ZenFone 8 tipped to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display

Harshita Malik
May 10, 2021
ASUS ZenFone 8 tipped to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display

Ahead of its May 12 launch, ASUS ZenFone 8 smartphone has appeared in yet another leak. Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the full details of the handset, reiterating some of the already leaked specifications. According to Sharma, the ZenFone 8 will come with a 120Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED display, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Here's our roundup.

It will sport a compact 5.9-inch display with Victus protection

The ZenFone 8 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 5.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 148x68.5x8.9mm and weigh 169 grams.

The ASUS ZenFone 8 will likely offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a macro snapper. Up front, there will be a 12MP selfie shooter. The rear camera will support 8K video recording.

The phone will be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery

The ASUS ZenFone 8 will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 11-based ZenUI 8 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

ASUS ZenFone 8: Pricing and availability

ASUS will announce the pricing and availability details of the ZenFone 8 at the May 12 launch event. However, given the specifications and features, it is likely to cost around Rs. 40,000.

