ASUS ZenFone 8 series' India launch deferred due to COVID-19

ASUS is gearing up to announce its latest ZenFone 8 series of smartphones on May 12. The line-up includes the ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip models. However, due to the current COVID-19 situation in India, the company has decided to postpone the launch of ZenFone 8 series here until the scenario improves. For other countries, the event will be held as per the schedule.

The duo will offer a Super AMOLED display

ASUS ZenFone 8 will feature a punch-hole design while the 8 Flip model will have an edge-to-edge notch-less screen with a rotating rear camera system. The ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip will bear a 5.92-inch and 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

They will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The ZenFone 8 is tipped to sport a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a macro snapper. Up front, a 12MP selfie snapper will be available The ZenFone 8 Flip will offer a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP macro shooter. For selfies, the rear camera unit will flip to serve as the front camera.

The devices will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor

ASUS ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the vanilla model will pack a 4,000mAh battery, while the Flip variant will house a 5,000mAh battery. The devices will support 30W fast-charging via the Type-C port and boot Android 11-based ZenUI.

ASUS ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the ASUS ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for May 12 in the global markets. However, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 40,000.