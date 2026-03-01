'Attempted corporate murder': Trump AI advisor on Pentagon-Anthropic spat Technology Mar 01, 2026

Dean Ball, who advised Trump on AI, has strongly criticized the US Defense Department for labeling Anthropic a "supply chain risk" after the company refused to let its AI tech be used for mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons.

Ball described the move as "attempted corporate murder."

The Pentagon's order cancels Anthropic's $200 million contract and blocks all military contractors from working with them—an action usually reserved for foreign adversaries like Huawei.