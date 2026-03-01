'Attempted corporate murder': Trump AI advisor on Pentagon-Anthropic spat
Dean Ball, who advised Trump on AI, has strongly criticized the US Defense Department for labeling Anthropic a "supply chain risk" after the company refused to let its AI tech be used for mass surveillance or fully autonomous weapons.
Ball described the move as "attempted corporate murder."
The Pentagon's order cancels Anthropic's $200 million contract and blocks all military contractors from working with them—an action usually reserved for foreign adversaries like Huawei.
Legal experts weigh in on potential overstep by Pentagon
Legal experts are questioning if the Pentagon overstepped, since proper risk assessments and congressional notice appear not to have occurred.
Anthropic is fighting back, calling the decision "legally unsound" and planning to challenge it in court.
Ball, now at a tech policy think tank, says this could set a big precedent for how US agencies handle disagreements with homegrown tech companies.