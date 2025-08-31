Aurigid meteor shower peaks overnight: How to watch
Ready for a sky show? The Aurigid meteor shower peaks overnight from August 31 to September 1, 2025.
Caused by dust from comet C/1911 N1 Kiess, this annual event can bring up to six meteors per hour.
If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, your best chance is during the last dark hour before dawn.
When is the best time to watch the meteors?
Mark your calendar: the peak happens at 11:00pm EDT on August 31 (03:00 GMT September 1).
Look toward the constellation Auriga—specifically near the star theta Aurigae—when it's high in the northeastern sky for your best shot at spotting meteors.
What is the best way to spot them?
Don't stare right at the radiant point; instead, scan about 40 degrees above theta Aurigae toward your zenith.
With meteors potentially visible and the possibility of favorable viewing conditions, you might catch some quick, bright streaks overhead.