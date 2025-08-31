Aurigid meteor shower peaks overnight: How to watch Technology Aug 31, 2025

Ready for a sky show? The Aurigid meteor shower peaks overnight from August 31 to September 1, 2025.

Caused by dust from comet C/1911 N1 Kiess, this annual event can bring up to six meteors per hour.

If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, your best chance is during the last dark hour before dawn.