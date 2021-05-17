Home / News / Science News / AVITA Cosmos 2-in-1 laptop launched in India at Rs. 18,000
AVITA Cosmos 2-in-1 laptop launched in India at Rs. 18,000

Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 17, 2021, 03:15 pm
US-based tech giant AVITA has introduced a new Cosmos laptop in the Indian market. It is priced at Rs. 17,990 and is up for grabs via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 2-in-1 form factor, an 11.6-inch touchscreen, an Intel Celeron Dual Core chipset, and offers up to six hours of battery life. Here's our roundup.

The AVITA Cosmos features a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels, an in-built stand, and a detachable keyboard that lets you switch between laptop and tablet forms. It sports an 11.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS multi-touch display with a 178-degree viewing angle. Dimensions-wise, the device measures 299x22x206mm and tips the scales at 1.3kg. It is offered in a single Charcoal Grey color option.

The AVITA Cosmos draws power from an Intel Celeron N4000 Dual Core processor, coupled with Intel's UHD 600 graphics, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. It boots Windows 10 Home and offers a battery life of up to six hours.

The AVITA Cosmos offers a host of I/O ports, including a mini-HDMI port, a USB 3.0 port, a headphone jack, a micro-SD card slot, and a charging port. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0. The device also packs a 2MP camera on the front as well as rear, along with a single 0.7W speaker.

AVITA Cosmos: Pricing and availability

In India, the AVITA Cosmos 2-in-1 laptop is priced at Rs. 17,990 and can be bought via Flipkart. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,800 off with HDFC Bank cards or a 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

