Bang & Olufsen launches its first ANC-enabled TWS earphones

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ TWS earphones launched

Danish consumer electronics brand Bang & Olufsen has launched its latest TWS earphones, the Beoplay EQ. It arrives as the company's first earbuds featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Priced at $399 (around Rs. 29,600), the wearable offers a compact design, an IP54-rated build quality, six microphones, a Transparency mode, and up to 20 hours of playtime with the carry-cum-charging case. Here's our roundup.

Design

The earphones are sweat, water, and dust resistant

The Beoplay EQ is designed by the famous Danish designer Thomas Bentzen. It is made from anodized aluminium and has a sweat-resistant textured coating. Each bud weighs 8 grams and comes with interchangeable silicone tips that are offered in four different sizes. The Beoplay EQ also has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It is available in Sand and Black color variants.

Features

You can customize the sound using the app

The Beoplay EQ is equipped with a total of six microphones and features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology as well as Transparency mode. It offers support for Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. In case you don't like the default tuning, you can customize the sound equalizer through the Bang & Olufsen app. Each bud packs a 6.8mm electrodynamic driver with a frequency response ranging from 20-20,000Hz.

Battery life

The charging case provides 20 hours of backup

The Beoplay EQ's case supports Qi wireless charging

Each Beoplay EQ earbud packs an 85mAh battery which provides up to 6.5 hours of playtime with ANC turned on and up to 7.5 hours with ANC turned off. The carry-cum-charging case houses a 340mAh battery and is claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of playtime "at moderate volume." The earbuds take approximately 90 minutes to get fully charged.

Information

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ: Pricing and availability

Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay EQ is priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 29,600) in the US and €399 (around Rs. 35,200) in Europe. It will go on sale starting August 19 via the company's official website. Details regarding its India availability are yet to be revealed.