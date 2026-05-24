Banks can reduce UPI daily or per-transaction limits for security

Banks cut limits after failed PINs

If you enter the wrong personal identification number (PIN) too many times, multiple failed attempts, or make transactions that seem out of the ordinary, banks may temporarily cut your UPI limit as a safety move.

Tech hiccups like app updates or server maintenance can also play a role.

To avoid getting stuck mid-payment, try to keep your transaction habits regular and double-check details before sending money.

If you do hit a snag, limits usually reset automatically once things look safe again, or you can ask your bank for help.