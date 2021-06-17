Battlegrounds Mobile India available as Play Store Early Access download

Earlier this year, we reported that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' (PUBG) developer Krafton Inc. was planning to re-launch the popular game in India, albeit in compliance with the Indian government's rules and regulations that had led to PUBG's ban. The new game called Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally available as an Early Access download on the Google Play Store. Here are more details.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations had opened on May 18

In May, South Korean game developer PUBG Corporation announced that mobile gamers will be able to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India starting May 18. Pre-registering assures you a slot as a tester for the game when it debuts as an Early Access title on the Play Store. The developers had even promised in-game goodies for those who pre-registered.

Package size listed as 720MB, assets probably downloaded additionally

Those who pre-registered then are now able to download the game. Screenshots posted online reveal that the game's package size (downloaded from Play Store) is 720MB. We believe that additional assets such as in-game maps and weapon skins for the battle royale title will have to be downloaded within the game after its installation. However, everyone cannot download the Early Access version.

The game can only be downloaded by those who pre-registered

Krafton Inc. said that for now, the game cannot accommodate more beta testers. So, users cannot download the game after the pre-registration slots fill up. The app's Play Store listing suggests that the game mandates Android version 5.1.1 or newer and at least 2GB of RAM on your mobile device in order to function smoothly.

Player progress and purchases won't be reset after nationwide release

A Battlegrounds Mobile India Facebook post confirmed that more slots for beta testers would open up in the future. Additionally, players' in-game progress and purchases will not be reset when the stable version of the game rolls out for the general public. For now, the game's Play Store listing has detailed many India-specific events including character outfits when the app crosses download count milestones.