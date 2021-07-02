Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available to all Android users

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jul 02, 2021, 12:54 pm

Battlegrounds Mobile India game now free to download for all via the Google Play Store

The replacement of Indian mobile gamer's favorite PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) called Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was available as an Early Access download, starting May. Now, developer Krafton has announced that the game is free to download on Android devices via the Google Play Store. Players who are using the Early Access version can update their app to the public version. Here are more details.

Public release

BGMI can be installed like other apps on Play Store

The wait is finally over and the Indian mobile gaming community need not try their luck downloading the BGMI app from shady third-party app stores. The app can now be downloaded straight from the Google Play Store just like one would download any other app. Once the app is installed, you can start playing the game and join the players who got early access.

Early Access version users can update app via Play store

Meanwhile, if you're one of those who got early access to the BGMI game, updating to its public version is fairly straightforward. Head over to the Google Play Store and navigate to the BGMI app listing. There, you should see two buttons labeled Uninstall and Update. Tap on the Update button, wait for the downloaded package to install, and you are all set.

Players using unofficial version may not be able to update

Keep in mind that if you have downloaded the app from a source other than the official Google Play Store Early Access listing, you might not be able to use the aforementioned method to update the app. If the application installed on your device bears a different signature from the official version, the option to update won't work or won't be available at all.

Gamers rejoice

In-app rewards for all once app crosses 10 million downloads

If you can't update the app via the Google Play Store, try uninstalling the game and reinstalling via Krafton's official Play Store listing. Interestingly, the players will be able to get the in-app Constable Set (character outfit) once the app crosses 10 million downloads. Krafton has also extended the duration of "India Ka Battlegrounds" rewards till August 19.

Details

Two in-game prompts added to verify age, encourage taking breaks

in-game rewards unlocked when the app crosses specified number of downloads

Bear in mind that uninstalling and reinstalling the game shouldn't reset or reduce your in-game progression since the BGMI app saves player progression data on its servers and not locally on the players' devices. Evidently, the game now features two new prompts—one asking you to verify your age and another to regularly take a break from gaming—in compliance with the Indian government's regulations.

Virtual world

BGMI doesn't mention 'kill,' you just 'defeat' or 'finish' players

Another interesting addition is the frequent reminders scattered across the user interface that the game is completely virtual. The message reads "Battlegrounds Mobile India is not a real-world based game, but a survival simulation game set in a virtual world". Moreover, the game doesn't use violent words like "kill" at any point. Instead, when you gun down another gamer, you "finish" or "defeat" them.