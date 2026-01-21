BBC and YouTube team up for 50 new channels aimed at young viewers
The BBC and YouTube are joining forces to launch at least 50 new channels over the next year, focusing on original content for kids and young adults.
The partnership has one of its earliest examples in Winter Olympics coverage and is designed to make BBC shows more accessible to younger audiences.
Boosting UK creators with digital training
As part of the deal, 150 UK creators and producers will get digital skills training, supporting the government's Creative Industries plan.
BBC boss Tim Davie called it an "unprecedented training program" to help upskill the next wave of YouTube talent across the country.
Bringing BBC moments to new platforms
The collaboration will showcase BBC content while steering more people toward iPlayer and Sounds.
As YouTube VP Pedro Pina put it, this move helps bring "the BBC's world-class content" to a digital-first generation—giving young storytellers a bigger stage worldwide.