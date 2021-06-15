Home / News / Science News / Beats announces Studio Buds wireless earphones at around Rs. 11,000
Beats announces Studio Buds wireless earphones at around Rs. 11,000

Harshita Malik
Mudit Dube
Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 06:22 pm
Beats announces Studio Buds wireless earphones at around Rs. 11,000
Beats Studio Buds, with Active Noise Cancelation, launched

Apple-owned Beats has introduced its latest wireless earbuds, called the Studio Buds with both Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) as well as Transparency mode. It is priced at $150 (roughly Rs. 11,000) and offers a battery life of 5 hours, dual-element diaphragm drivers, dual-beam forming microphones, on-device controls, and support for iPhone as well as Android smartphones. Here are more details.

The earbuds have an IPX4-rated build quality

The Beats Studio Buds has a sleek and compact form-factor with an in-ear design. A single earbud weighs 5 grams. It is IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance, and is offered with small, medium as well as large sililcone tip sizes. The Studio Buds are available in White, Red, and Black color options along with a matching charging-cum-carry case.

It sports a dual-element diaphragm driver

The Beats Studio Buds is equipped with an advanced digital processor that optimizes audio performance for loudness and clarity. It also gets a proprietary dual-element diaphragm driver for improved performance. The earbuds provide an extended wireless range with Class 1 Bluetooth technology and are compatible with both Android and Apple devices. Dual-beam forming microphones are also available that help filter out external noise.

With ANC turned on, the Studio Buds last 5 hours

The Beats Studio Buds feature Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), Transparency listening mode, and provide on-device controls for managing calls as well as music. It offers up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and up to 8 hours of playtime without ANC. The charging case provides two additional charges and supports fast charging via the built-in Type-C port.

Beats Studio Buds: Pricing

The Beats Studio Buds carries a price-tag of $150 (around Rs. 11,000) and is currently up for grabs in the US and Canada via the Apple website. Deliveries of the earphones will begin from June 24 onwards.

Twitter is developing tools to unmention yourself from others' tweets

