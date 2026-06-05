Instagram Reels: Most popular content categories among Indian users

A recent study commissioned by Meta has revealed the most popular content categories among Indian users of Instagram Reels . The research, conducted by IPSOS, surveyed more than 4,000 participants from urban and rural areas across 23 cities. It found that beauty and makeup as well as fashion and trends were the top-engaged categories with a whopping 52% engagement rate each.

Content engagement Other popular content categories on Reels The study also found that lifestyle and fitness videos were the next most engaged categories with a 42% engagement rate. Comedy videos followed closely at 39%, while sports (38%) and travel (37%) rounded out the list of popular genres. This data highlights a diverse range of interests among Indian users on Instagram Reels.

Creator engagement Reels drives 60% more creator engagement The Meta-backed study also claims that Instagram Reels drives nearly 60% more creator engagement than other short-form video platforms. This finding underscores the unique position of Reels in the digital content landscape, especially when it comes to engaging creators and their audiences. The platform's ability to foster high levels of interaction sets it apart from its competitors.

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Purchase influence Meta platforms influence purchasing decisions The IPSOS study also found that Instagram Reels has a major impact on users' buying decisions. It drives 81% of product discovery, influences 66% of brand consideration, and impacts 47% of final purchase decisions. The effect is even more pronounced among Gen Z users, with 84% discovering new products and brands via Meta platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

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Automotive influence Meta leads the auto sector purchase journey The study also found that Meta leads the purchase journey in the automotive sector, with 82% of discovery and influencing 50% of final car-buying decisions. This data highlights the significant role social media platforms play in shaping consumer behavior, even for high-value purchases like cars. It emphasizes how brands can leverage these platforms to reach potential customers at different stages of their buying journey.