Bengaluru app iDare offers discreet emotional support for women survivors
Technology
iDare, a Bengaluru-based app founded by Vaamaa Baldota, is stepping up for women's emotional safety by offering discreet support to abuse survivors.
The app connects users with therapists, legal advisers, and trained listeners, helping people facing abuse at home, work, or in relationships get the help they need without drawing attention.
iDare ensures confidential mental, legal support
What sets iDare apart is its strong focus on privacy. Users can safely reach out through chat, calls, or email to get mental health or legal support without worrying about exposure.
The app makes sure help is quick and confidential, so anyone reaching out gets real support right when it matters most.