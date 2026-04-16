Bengaluru's HAL museum reopens April 13 with 'Wings of Valor'
Technology
Bengaluru's HAL Heritage Center and Aerospace Museum is back after a big makeover.
Reopened on April 13, the museum now has cool new experiences like "Wings of Valor," an immersive simulation that lets you feel what it's like to fly with the Indian Air Force, complete with CGI, rocking chairs, and air effects.
HAL museum features Tejasvi AI hologram
You'll also meet Tejasvi, a friendly AI hologram assistant who shares stories about HAL's aircraft in a futuristic way.
Other highlights include a life-size jet engine replica, a 3D runway display featuring iconic planes like Prachand and Tejas, plus hands-on fun with a Dhruv cockpit simulator and digital flipbook.
There's even a special kids' zone packed with games and an AR photo booth to keep things lively for younger visitors.