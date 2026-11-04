BIS to update banking rules under ISO 20038:2026 for cybersecurity
Technology
India's banking system is getting a security upgrade.
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) plans to update the rules, following ISO 20038:2026, to better protect your financial data from advanced cyber threats and keep transactions safer.
Banks to cover BIS standards costs
Recent data breaches, like the suspected exposure of State Bank of India customer records on the dark web, have raised concerns, even as reported fraud cases dropped to 10,114 in FY 2026 involving ₹48,021 crore.
Experts say these new standards will make data sharing clearer and more secure, bringing India closer to international cybersecurity norms.
Banks and financial services will cover the costs after talking things through with stakeholders.