Black Shark 4-series made $30 million revenue in five minutes

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Mar 27, 2021, 01:28 am
Black Shark 4-series made $30 million revenue in five minutes

Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro smartphones went on sale today in China and the company made a revenue of CNY 200 million ($30 million) during the first five minutes of the sale.

To recall, the duo was launched earlier this week. They come with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, pop-up gaming triggers, a flagship Snapdragon chipset, and 120W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The phones boast of a 144Hz screen refresh rate

The Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they pack a triple camera unit.

The devices bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support.

The Pro model has a 64MP main camera

Black Shark 4 sports triple rear cameras comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The 4 Pro has a similar arrangement but with a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor. Up front, they have a 20MP snapper.

Under the hood, they have a 4,500mAh battery

Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro are fueled by a Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 processor, respectively, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

They run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.

The handsets offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro: Pricing and availability

In China, the Black Shark 4 costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 6GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 36,600) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The 4 Pro model starts at CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 44,000) for the base 8GB/256GB version.

