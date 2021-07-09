Blaupunkt launches Cybersound TV series; prices start at Rs. 15,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 07:13 pm

Blaupunkt has launched its latest Cybersound series of televisions in India, including 32-inch, 42-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch models. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 14,999 and will be available for purchase starting tomorrow i.e. July 10. As for the highlights, the televisions offer a quad-core processor, up to 2GB of RAM, up to 60W audio output, and Android TV support.

Design and display

They offer up to 550-nits of brightness

The Blaupunkt Cybersound TVs come in four sizes with a thin body, slim bezels, and a stand. The 32-inch model has an HD+ (1366x768 pixels) LED display with 400-nits of brightness, whereas the 43-inch version has a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with 450-nits of brightness. The 43-inch and 55-inch variants flaunt a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) screen with 450-nits and 550-nits of brightness, respectively.

Internals

They are loaded with 8GB of internal storage

Blaupunkt Cybersound 32-inch and 42-inch TVs draw power from a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 chipset, paired with Mali-450 GPU, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. The 43-inch and 55-inch TVs are powered by a quad-core MediaTek Cortex-A53 processor, combined with Mali-G52MC1 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. They provide support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and up to three HDMI ports.

Information

The 4K TVs boast Dolby Atmos and DTS X support

The Blaupunkt Cybersound 32-inch and 42-inch TVs are equipped with 40W stereo speakers, whereas the 43-inch and 55-inch models pack a 4-unit speaker system with 50W and 60W of output, respectively. The 4K TVs also boast Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos, and DTS X support.

Features

The TVs come bundled with a Google Assistant-enabled remote control

The Blaupunkt Cybersound 32-inch and 42-inch models run on Android TV 9, whereas the 43-inch and 55-inch 4K TVs boot Android TV 10. They offer built-in AirPlay, Chromecast, Google Assistant, and access to the Google Play Store. The televisions also come bundled with a Google Assistant-enabled smart remote with hot keys for popular OTT services such as YouTube, SonyLIV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Information

How much do they cost?

The Blaupunkt Cybersound 32-inch HD TV costs Rs. 14,999, while the 42-inch Full-HD TV is priced at Rs. 21,999. The 43-inch and 55-inch 4K TVs cost Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively. All the models will go on sale starting July 10 via Flipkart.