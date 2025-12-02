Blue Origin's wastewater plan sparks concern for Indian River Lagoon
Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos's rocket company, wants to renew its permit to release nearly half a million gallons of industrial wastewater daily into Florida's Indian River Lagoon.
The water comes from rocket testing and cleaning at their site.
The state's environmental agency is considering the request, but locals are worried—even though Blue Origin says, "We are committed to maintaining responsible and compliant operations."
Locals push back over lagoon health
If approved, the permit would allow both treated and some untreated wastewater to flow into a pond connected to the lagoon.
More than 5,000 people have signed a petition saying, "The Indian River Lagoon is already fighting for its life... Now it faces a NEW threat—and it's one we cannot ignore."
Many residents feel this could undo years of hard work.
Why the lagoon matters (and what's at stake)
The lagoon is home to thousands of species—including 50 that are threatened or endangered—but has struggled with pollution, dying seagrass, and manatee deaths for decades.
Brevard County has already spent hundreds of millions on cleanup. Now officials worry this new discharge could set back restoration efforts just as they're considering more funding for recovery projects.