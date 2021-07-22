Home / News / Technology News / Bose's next-generation Sleepbuds will help you sleep faster
Technology

Bose's next-generation Sleepbuds will help you sleep faster

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 07:03 pm
Bose's next-generation Sleepbuds will help you sleep faster
Bose Sleepbuds II offers over 35 free relaxing sounds

Bose has launched its latest bedtime wearable, the Sleepbuds II, in India. It comes with a 'clinically proven' technology that can make people fall asleep faster. Priced at Rs. 22,900, the Sleepbuds II offers a new acoustic design, a lightweight form-factor, over 35 free relaxing sounds, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design

It has an IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance

The Bose Sleepbuds II features an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, an anti-friction coating, and a new acoustic design. Each earbud measures about a quarter-inch deep - the size of a pencil's eraser - and has a new pressure equalization design with soft silicone tips. The ear tips come in three sizes. The carry-cum-charging case has an anodized aluminium finish.

Battery life

The case provides up to 30 hours of battery life

The Bose Sleepbuds II packs a Nickel-metal Hydride (NiMH) battery that can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. The case provides up to 30 hours of additional battery life. The earbuds are also equipped with a minuscule storage that can save up to 10 audio files. The Sleepbuds II can be connected to a phone or tablet via Bluetooth.

Features

It offers 14 noise-masking tracks

The Bose Sleepbuds II can be controlled via the Bose Sleep app. It has three content categories and allows you to change the volume and set alarms. The app provides 14 noise-masking tracks that match the frequencies of night-time surrounding noise and then replace them with soothing and relaxing sounds. It also has 15 'Naturescapes' and 10 'Tranquilities' tracks that help calm racing thoughts.

Information

Bose Sleepbuds II: Pricing and availability

The Bose Sleepbuds II is priced at Rs. 22,900 in India. It is offered in a single White color option and can be purchased via Amazon India, Tata CLiQ, Flipkart, and other partner retailers.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Infinix 40X1 Android TV to be launched on July 30

Latest News

Statistical analysis of Chelsea versus Liverpool rivalry

Sports

HBO drops three-part 'Obama' documentary trailer, reveals its release date

Entertainment

Coronavirus: India refutes reports of 'vastly undercounted' deaths

India

'Pehli Baar' song is better than previous 'Hungama 2' tracks

Entertainment

2nd ODI: Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate against India

Sports

Latest Technology News

Infinix 40X1 Android TV to be launched on July 30

Technology

Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's prices and colors leaked

Technology

Samsung's cheapest 5G phone arriving in India on July 23

Technology

SpaceX tests Super Heavy Booster in hold-down test in Texas

Technology

Micromax IN 2B may debut in India on July 30

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Lenovo Tab P11 to debut in India on July 26

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Buds2's fresh leak reveals new features and colors

Technology

OnePlus Buds Pro confirmed to offer 'adaptive noise cancellation' technology

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 tipped to cost around Rs. 12,000

Technology

Bose Corporation News

Bose launches new Alexa-powered Home Speaker and Soundbars in India

Technology

These Rs. 23,000 worth earphones from Bose can't play music

Technology

These $250 earphones from Bose can't play music

Technology

Bose announces sound-based augmented reality glasses

Technology

Now talk to Google Assistant on your Bose headphone!

Technology
Trending Topics