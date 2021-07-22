Bose's next-generation Sleepbuds will help you sleep faster

Bose Sleepbuds II offers over 35 free relaxing sounds

Bose has launched its latest bedtime wearable, the Sleepbuds II, in India. It comes with a 'clinically proven' technology that can make people fall asleep faster. Priced at Rs. 22,900, the Sleepbuds II offers a new acoustic design, a lightweight form-factor, over 35 free relaxing sounds, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Here's our roundup.

Design

It has an IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance

The Bose Sleepbuds II features an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, an anti-friction coating, and a new acoustic design. Each earbud measures about a quarter-inch deep - the size of a pencil's eraser - and has a new pressure equalization design with soft silicone tips. The ear tips come in three sizes. The carry-cum-charging case has an anodized aluminium finish.

Battery life

The case provides up to 30 hours of battery life

The Bose Sleepbuds II packs a Nickel-metal Hydride (NiMH) battery that can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. The case provides up to 30 hours of additional battery life. The earbuds are also equipped with a minuscule storage that can save up to 10 audio files. The Sleepbuds II can be connected to a phone or tablet via Bluetooth.

Features

It offers 14 noise-masking tracks

The Bose Sleepbuds II can be controlled via the Bose Sleep app. It has three content categories and allows you to change the volume and set alarms. The app provides 14 noise-masking tracks that match the frequencies of night-time surrounding noise and then replace them with soothing and relaxing sounds. It also has 15 'Naturescapes' and 10 'Tranquilities' tracks that help calm racing thoughts.

Information

Bose Sleepbuds II: Pricing and availability

The Bose Sleepbuds II is priced at Rs. 22,900 in India. It is offered in a single White color option and can be purchased via Amazon India, Tata CLiQ, Flipkart, and other partner retailers.