Home / News / Science News / Bugatti teams up with VIITA to announce three luxury smartwatches
Science

Bugatti teams up with VIITA to announce three luxury smartwatches

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 31, 2021, 06:23 pm
Bugatti teams up with VIITA to announce three luxury smartwatches
Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, One Le Noire, and One Divo launched

Bugatti, in collaboration with smartwatch company VIITA, has launched three new Bugatti Ceramique Edition smartwatches. They pay tribute to the French automaker's 21st century hypercars, namely, the One Pur Sport, One Le Noire, and One Divo. These watches come with similar specifications but different designs. They offer AMOLED displays, GPS tracking, 90 sports modes, and iOS as well as Android compatibility. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The watches sport a replaceable and scratch-resistant bezel

Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire, and Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo feature a circular dial with two side buttons. They bear AMOLED touchscreens with 390x390 pixel resolution, sapphire glass, and 10 ATM water resistance. The watches have a scratch-resistant ceramic bezel, which can be replaced with a special key, and are offered with silicone and titanium straps.

Twitter Post

The smartwatches are made using over 1,000 individual parts

Internals

They offer up to 14 days of battery life

The new Bugatti Ceramique Edition smartwatches pack a 445mAh battery which is touted to provide a life of up to 14 days. In terms of connectivity, they offer support for Bluetooth and GPS, along with Android and iOS compatibility. There is also a Bugatti Dashboard smartphone app, which records all the activities, health data, training reports as well as an activity map.

Features

The watches can measure heart-rate variability as well

The Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, One Le Noire, and One Divo are equipped with a new dual-sensor technology for measuring both heart rate and heart rate variability. Based on VO2 Max reading, the watches provide cardiovascular recovery, training recommendations, as well as stress level measurements. They also offer support for 90 sports modes.

Information

Bugatti Ceramique Edition smartwatches: Pricing and availability

The Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire, and Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo are all priced at €899 (roughly Rs. 79,500). The watches are available for pre-orders till June 26 via Kickstarter.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
POCO X3 GT moniker confirmed; could debut in India soon

Latest News

Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Bublik, claims maiden French Open match-win

Sports

World No-Tobacco Day: Revisiting Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir thriller 'No Smoking'

Entertainment

Junior doctors strike in MP, demand reservation of COVID-19 beds

India

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, India's GDP contracts 7.3% in FY2020-21

Business

Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' filming reportedly wrapped in Australia

Entertainment

Latest Science News

Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K launched in India

Science

NewsBytes Explainer: Why iPhone 13 LTPO display tech is game-changing

Science

Apple defers Podcasts Subscriptions platform launch until June, promises improvements

Science

Sony investor presentation suggests 'Uncharted 4' may debut on PC

Science

Microsoft's GPT-3 technology could soon write code using ordinary language

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition, with Snapdragon 768G processor, launched

Science

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition goes official in China

Science

Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition, with Exynos 1080 chipset, launched

Science

iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition listed online; key specifications revealed

Science
Trending Topics