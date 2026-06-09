Canva global hiccup caused by server issue fixed within hours
Technology
Canva had a global hiccup on Tuesday, making it tough for users to edit or view their designs on the web, with some users also reporting mobile app issues.
The problem was caused by a server issue, but the team jumped in quickly and got everything back up and running within a few hours.
Canva users mostly struggled accessing website
The outage started in the early morning, with most users struggling to access the website (61%) and others facing app problems (37%).
Canva kept everyone updated through its status page and the affected editing and viewing features had since been restored.
So if your design plans were paused, you're good to go again!