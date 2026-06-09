CFTRI Mysuru uses AI to reduce food waste and contamination
Technology
CFTRI in Mysuru is using artificial intelligence to make our food safer and cut down on waste.
Their research is tackling big issues like fungal contamination in grains, better ways to store onions, and smarter grading systems so good produce doesn't go to waste.
CFTRI AI onion sorting, ozone treatment
They've built an ozone-based tech that treats stored grains to stop fungus (right now it handles 50 to 100kg, but they're working on scaling it up for huge warehouses).
AI also helps sort healthy onions from bad ones, making quality checks faster and more accurate.
The team's even looking into space foods and sports nutrition, with more updates promised once studies wrap up.