ChatGPT has 100 million weekly users in India: Sam Altman

OpenAI's plans for India

OpenAI is going all-in on India: they opened a New Delhi office last year and rolled out a sub-$5 ChatGPT Go tier that was later made free for a year for Indian users.

The student crowd is especially into it—India's education system serves over 250 million students, and students are using ChatGPT for homework, coding, and more.

Plus, initiatives like the IndiaAI Mission are aiming to boost AI skills across the country.

If you're curious about where tech is headed or how students are shaping AI's future, this is one to watch.