ChatGPT has 100 million weekly users in India: Sam Altman
India just hit a huge milestone—100 million people here use ChatGPT every week, making it the world's second-biggest market after the US.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared this in a Times of India article ahead of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.
With a billion internet users, Altman sees India as a future leader in AI and an important voice at global tech events.
OpenAI's plans for India
OpenAI is going all-in on India: they opened a New Delhi office last year and rolled out a sub-$5 ChatGPT Go tier that was later made free for a year for Indian users.
The student crowd is especially into it—India's education system serves over 250 million students, and students are using ChatGPT for homework, coding, and more.
Plus, initiatives like the IndiaAI Mission are aiming to boost AI skills across the country.
If you're curious about where tech is headed or how students are shaping AI's future, this is one to watch.