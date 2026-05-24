China launches Shenzhou-23 with 3 astronauts 1 staying a year Technology May 24, 2026

China is about to launch its longest human spaceflight yet: Shenzhou-23 blasts off Sunday night with three astronauts headed for the Tiangong Space Station.

Here's the cool part: one astronaut will stay up there for a full year, testing how humans handle long-term life in space.

This is all part of China's big plan to put astronauts on the moon by 2030.