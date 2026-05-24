China launches Shenzhou-23 with Hong Kong's 1st astronaut Li Jiaying
Technology
China is launching its Shenzhou-23 mission this Sunday from the Gobi Desert, taking another big step in its space journey.
The crew features Li Jiaying, making history as Hong Kong's first astronaut in space, alongside Zhu Yangzhu, and Zhang Zhiyuan.
Shenzhou-23 carries experiments, prepares yearlong stay
Shenzhou-23 isn't just about the ride; it's packed with experiments in life sciences, materials, and fluid physics.
It also sets the stage for China's first yearlong astronaut stay in orbit, helping scientists learn how long-term space living affects health and test out recycling tech.
All of this is part of China's bigger plan to establish an initial phase of a crewed lunar research base, the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), by 2035 and keep up in the global space race.