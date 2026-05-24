China launches Shenzhou-23 with Hong Kong's 1st astronaut Li Jiaying

Shenzhou-23 carries experiments, prepares yearlong stay

Shenzhou-23 isn't just about the ride; it's packed with experiments in life sciences, materials, and fluid physics.

It also sets the stage for China's first yearlong astronaut stay in orbit, helping scientists learn how long-term space living affects health and test out recycling tech.

All of this is part of China's bigger plan to establish an initial phase of a crewed lunar research base, the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), by 2035 and keep up in the global space race.