China opens Shanghai Lingang underwater data center with 24MW capacity

Seawater cooling saves energy about 20%

Instead of using tons of electricity for cooling like most land-based centers, this one uses natural seawater to stay chill, cutting energy use by about 20%.

It also helps save precious freshwater at a time when global data centers are expected to gulp down trillions of liters each year.

Backed by a hefty 177 million pounds investment, the project is part of China's push for cleaner AI infrastructure, even though experts say they will need to watch out for things like warming up local seawater or stirring up sediment.