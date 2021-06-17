China launches three astronauts to its space station: Details here

China sends the first crew of three to man its new space station

China put the first module of its space station into orbit late in April. On June 17, the country announced that it has successfully launched a space vehicle carrying three astronauts who would man the space station for a period of three months. The launch was broadcast in real-time on state-run television in the country. Here are all the details.

Lift-off

Rocket blasted off from Gobi Desert at 9:22 am

On June 17 at 9:22 am (China time), the country's Long March 2F rocket blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China's Gobi Desert. The rocket's payload was the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft with three astronauts on board. The astronauts Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo commanded by two-time space traveler Nie Haisheng are the first the country has sent to space since 2016.

Landmark moment

Space missions are important milestones for Communist Party's 100th anniversary

Tellingly, the launch is a milestone for China since the ruling Communist Party prepares to mark its 100th anniversary on July 1 with a colossal propaganda campaign. Prior to launch, the fully-suited astronauts even greeted a crowd of supporters and workers that sang the world's second-largest economy's patriotic song "Without the Chinese Communist Party, there would be no new China."

Complete success

State-run broadcast showed an astronaut open visor, wave to camera

Around 10 minutes after the lift-off, the spacecraft separated from the booster rocket amid loud applause from the mission's control room manned by engineers in blue. At 9:43 am (China time), the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center's director Zhang Zhifen declared the mission a "complete success." The state-run broadcast showed an astronaut open the helmet visor, smile, and wave to the camera in the spacecraft.

Background check

All three astronauts have served in the military

In fact, the Chinese broadcast of the event showed an astronaut floating a pen off his lap in zero-gravity. Interestingly, all three astronauts are ex-military personnel while the mission commander Nie Haisheng is a decorated air force pilot in the People's Liberation Army. Their spacecraft is expected to dock with Tianhe space station's main section approximately six hours after the lift-off.

Mission outline

China already sent first module, two cargo payloads into orbit

To recall, in April, China had launched a module of the space station that would serve as the astronauts' living quarters. This was followed by the launch of two cargo spacecraft carrying supplies for them that would dock with the Tianhe space station. Meanwhile, today's mission sent astronauts to the in-development station so they can test its technologies for life support and in-orbit maintenance.

Rigorous training

China has 11 space missions planned over 2021 and 2022

The astronauts' mission includes performing two spacewalks lasting approximately six to seven hours each, using the newly-developed spacewalk suits. The 6,000+ hours of rigorous training that the crew underwent reportedly included exercises performing somersaults underwater, in full gear. Notably, China has planned 11 space missions for 2021 and 2022 to complete the construction of the space station. This includes plans for four manned missions.

Future plans

China claims it'll eventually open space station to foreign astronauts

The Chinese space station is expected to remain operational for at least 10 years. For reference, the International Space Station is due for retirement in 2024. China launched its space station because the US has banned it from sending astronauts to the ISS. However, the Chinese space program's chief designer Zhou Jianping said that foreign astronauts will enter the Chinese space station one day.