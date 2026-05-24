China to send Chang'e-7 for south pole water ice 2026
Technology
China is planning to send its Chang'e-7 mission to the moon's south pole in 2026, a spot that's got scientists everywhere excited.
The main goal? To hunt for water ice hidden in the area's permanently shadowed craters, which could make future lunar missions a lot more sustainable.
Chang'e-7 brings hopper for dark craters
Chang'e-7 isn't just another rover: it's bringing an orbiter, lander, rover, and a special hopping detector that can check out deep, dark craters regular rovers can't reach.
This mission is also part of China's bigger dream: building an International Lunar Research Station by the 2030s.
With countries like the US also eyeing this region, the race to unlock lunar secrets is definitely on.