Chrome introduces AI mode with Google's Gemini AI integration

How to access AI mode

On desktop, just open a new tab and pick "AI Mode" to start chatting instantly.

On your phone, tapping the search bar brings up a full-screen search/address bar UI where you can upload images or files straight from your camera, gallery, or files apps.

You can also view all your open tabs in a grid and easily switch between different versions of Gemini 3.

For now, it's available in US English but will expand to more countries and languages soon.