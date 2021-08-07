Google Chrome's new option hides visual indicator for encrypted websites

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 12:27 pm

Chrome browser has begun testing a feature that allows hiding the HTTPS encryption indicator

For years now, Google has pushed web developers to transition to the secure HTTPS protocol. Now, the company's popular Chrome browser will inform you only when you're visiting websites using insecure protocols like HTTP. The feature is available as an experimental Chrome flag on the Chrome 93 beta version and the Chrome 94 Canary build suggesting that the feature could become publicly available soon.

What’s changing?

Now you'll only be alerted when visiting insecure websites

This lock icon indicates a secure HTTPS connection The new Chrome feature enables hiding this lock indicator

Currently, when you visit a secure website, Chrome displays a lock icon beside the URL in the address bar. This indicates that your communication with the website is encrypted. Since Google believes that over 90% of websites now use the secure HTTPS protocol, it is removing the indicator for secure sites. It will now display cautionary messages only when one visits an insecure website.

How-to

New feature can be tested by enabling corresponding Chrome flag

Visiting insecure websites will still trigger a warning

To enable the new feature on Chrome 93 Beta and Chrome 94 Canary builds, enter chrome://flags in the address bar and press enter. In the search bar on top, search for "security indicators." From the search results, locate the "Omnibox Updated connection security indicators" flag and change its status from Default to Enabled. Now, relaunch the browser for your changes to take effect.

Exemptions

Businesses will be allowed to continue displaying HTTPS encryption indicator

For businesses that wish to continue displaying the HTTPS security indicator, Google has added an enterprise policy for Chrome 93 called "LockIconInAddressBarEnabled." Google has implemented this change since the "HTTPS encryption on the web" section of its Transparency Report published in May this year found that over 90% of websites have adopted the HTTPS protocol that relies on SSL or TLS encryption technology.

Pushing change

Google made HTTPS usage a ranking factor for Search results

Interestingly, to push the adoption of HTTPS, Google made the use of the protocol a ranking factor in Search results. This means that websites using the HTTPS protocol were bumped up in Google Search Results and insecure websites were pushed further down. The search giant's Transparency Report observed that a vast majority of unencrypted user traffic comes from mobile devices.