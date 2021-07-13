TED and Clubhouse band together to create exclusive content

TED and Clubhouse band together to create exclusive content for mutual benefit

Clubhouse may have lost its allure since Big Tech has grown increasingly competitive with lucrative propositions for creators designed to arrest Clubhouse's rise, but the platform seems to have caught on. Clubhouse has announced that it is partnering with TED to share content from the latter's exclusive roster of subject matter experts which should leave users eager to revisit Clubhouse. Here are more details.

First broadcast

TED's first room went live on July 12

Clubhouse's partnership with one of the world's most popular podcast networks kicked off on July 12 at 11 am Eastern time with TED hosting a series of rooms via its official Clubhouse Club. The first Clubhouse room is a weekly series called "Thank Your Ass Off" hosted by popular Clubhouse creator Mir Harris and TED speaker AJ Jacobs.

Mutual benefit

Clubhouse won't take cut in TED's ad, brand collaboration revenue

A spokesperson told The Verge that under the new partnership, TED is free to sell brand partnerships and ads, all while Clubhouse won't take a cut. Given that people probably won't be attending a TED talk in person anytime soon and many have likened Clubhouse rooms to TED talks, the partnership is a great move with potential benefits for both the entities.

Popularity

Clubhouse could allow TED shows to be recorded, redistributed

In February, TED had claimed that its shows were downloaded 1.65 million times each day. Separately, Spotify reportedly claimed that in 2020, TED Talks Daily was the platform's second most popular show. That said, it isn't unreasonable to speculate that Clubhouse could allow the live TED events to be recorded and redistributed or made available for listening later on the Clubhouse app itself.

Rekindled hopes

After losing NFL deal, TED partnership could help rejuvenate Clubhouse

While the partnership with TED should rejuvenate hopes for Clubhouse to stay relevant in the coming months, let's not forget that download rates for Clubhouse on iOS and Android have slowed significantly since its launch. More recently, Clubhouse also lost an exclusive NFL league content partnership to rival Twitter Spaces. The platform is reportedly still working with the NFL on future programs.