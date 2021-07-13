Home / News / Technology News / TED and Clubhouse band together to create exclusive content
Technology

TED and Clubhouse band together to create exclusive content

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 12:09 am
TED and Clubhouse band together to create exclusive content
TED and Clubhouse band together to create exclusive content for mutual benefit

Clubhouse may have lost its allure since Big Tech has grown increasingly competitive with lucrative propositions for creators designed to arrest Clubhouse's rise, but the platform seems to have caught on. Clubhouse has announced that it is partnering with TED to share content from the latter's exclusive roster of subject matter experts which should leave users eager to revisit Clubhouse. Here are more details.

In this article
First broadcast

TED's first room went live on July 12

Clubhouse's partnership with one of the world's most popular podcast networks kicked off on July 12 at 11 am Eastern time with TED hosting a series of rooms via its official Clubhouse Club. The first Clubhouse room is a weekly series called "Thank Your Ass Off" hosted by popular Clubhouse creator Mir Harris and TED speaker AJ Jacobs.

Mutual benefit

Clubhouse won't take cut in TED's ad, brand collaboration revenue

A spokesperson told The Verge that under the new partnership, TED is free to sell brand partnerships and ads, all while Clubhouse won't take a cut. Given that people probably won't be attending a TED talk in person anytime soon and many have likened Clubhouse rooms to TED talks, the partnership is a great move with potential benefits for both the entities.

Popularity

Clubhouse could allow TED shows to be recorded, redistributed

In February, TED had claimed that its shows were downloaded 1.65 million times each day. Separately, Spotify reportedly claimed that in 2020, TED Talks Daily was the platform's second most popular show. That said, it isn't unreasonable to speculate that Clubhouse could allow the live TED events to be recorded and redistributed or made available for listening later on the Clubhouse app itself.

Rekindled hopes

After losing NFL deal, TED partnership could help rejuvenate Clubhouse

While the partnership with TED should rejuvenate hopes for Clubhouse to stay relevant in the coming months, let's not forget that download rates for Clubhouse on iOS and Android have slowed significantly since its launch. More recently, Clubhouse also lost an exclusive NFL league content partnership to rival Twitter Spaces. The platform is reportedly still working with the NFL on future programs.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OnePlus Nord 2 to feature a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

Latest News

Prior to launch, features of entry-level Hyundai i20 ERA leaked

Auto

Xiaomi may launch two new laptops in India this month

Technology

Redmi's first 5G smartphone arriving in India on July 20

Technology

Audi e-tron and Sportback to be launched in two versions

Auto

Congress' Nana Patole withdraws claim that Thackeray tracks his moves

Politics

Latest Technology News

Mi 11 Ultra's open sale to start from July 15

Technology

Nothing ear (1) earbuds will cost Rs. 6,000 in India

Technology

Google Pixel 6 Pro revealed in live images

Technology

Mi 10i and Redmi K20 Pro get MIUI 12.5 update

Technology

Huawei engineer develops open-source autonomous self-balancing bicycle after an accident

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Facebook's Clubhouse clone called Live Audio Rooms makes US debut

Technology

Spotify launches its Clubhouse clone called Greenroom in 135+ countries

Technology

Clubhouse shoots to million downloads on Android within a week

Technology

Clubhouse app is now available on Android globally (including India)

Technology
Trending Topics