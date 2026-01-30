Countries will have their own AI systems by 2027: Gartner
Technology
Gartner predicts that by 2027, about a third of countries will use homegrown AI platforms instead of global ones—a huge jump from current levels.
Governments want more control over their tech because of security and political concerns.
Countries need to invest at least 1% of GDP
To pull this off, countries need to invest at least 1% of their GDP in AI infrastructure like data centers and AI factory infrastructure by 2029.
Gartner says regulatory pressure and national policies are driving investment in sovereign AI
Gartner says regulatory pressure and national policies are driving investment in sovereign AI.
Gartner highlights cross-border risks from AI and rising sovereignty concerns—so governments are moving fast on tech sovereignty.
Localized AIs are also expected to outperform global ones in areas like education and public services where language and laws really matter.