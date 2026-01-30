Countries will have their own AI systems by 2027: Gartner

To pull this off, countries need to invest at least 1% of their GDP in AI infrastructure like data centers and AI factory infrastructure by 2029.

Gartner says regulatory pressure and national policies are driving investment in sovereign AI

Gartner highlights cross-border risks from AI and rising sovereignty concerns—so governments are moving fast on tech sovereignty.

Localized AIs are also expected to outperform global ones in areas like education and public services where language and laws really matter.