Court orders Meta and Google to pay $6 million to Kaley Technology May 27, 2026

In a ruling based on a novel legal argument, Meta and Google have been ordered to pay $6 million to Kaley, a 20-year-old who says years of heavy Instagram and YouTube use led to body image issues and self-harm thoughts.

She started using social media at age six and spent hours on them daily, much more than the average American child who uses Instagram's 30 minutes a day.