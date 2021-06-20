Voilà AI Artist: Create your cartoon avatar using viral app

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 12:06 pm

Use Voilà AI Artist to join the Disney cartoon selfie craze

Not too long ago, FaceApp was a smash hit among social media users. Of late, a new app that converts any picture into a realistic cartoon has been trending on major social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Here's a look at how you can hop on to the bandwagon using the viral Voilà AI Artist app.

Why the hype?

App's results are viral for converting images into Disney-like cartoons

Cartoon character rendering of American fictional character Barney Fife

This new viral app called Voilà AI Artist has been developed by Wemagine.ai. The mobile app allows you to select any image and convert it into animated 2D or 3D cartoons that are reminiscent of the characters seen in Disney animated movies. This app is reportedly the developer's maiden creation. It is free to download on both iOS and Android devices.

Freemium design

In-app subscription-style purchases allow you to remove watermark, advertisements

The app is free to download and use, but a subscription-style in-app purchase allows you to remove ads and the watermark on the cartoon images created. CNET reported that the in-app subscriptions are priced at $2 per week, $4 per month, and $21 per year. Notably, the app struggles to process images of animals and those in which it can't detect a human face.

How-to

App offers four styles of results, including 2D, 3D cartoons

To create your very own cartoon, first, navigate to Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the Voilà AI Artist app. Once installed, launch the app and grant it the requisite permissions. Then select from among the four styles listed as 3D Cartoon (arguably the most popular option), 2D Cartoon, Renaissance, and Caricature. Then tap the on-screen arrow to proceed.

Three variations per effect

You can even apply chosen effect on pictures of celebrities

Families are sharing their cartoon variations on Facebook and Twitter

Now, select an existing image from your gallery or use the Camera button to snap a new picture. The Celebrities option lets you apply the chosen effect on a celebrity, too. This generates a grid of four images consisting of the original image and three variations of the effect you chose. You can take a screenshot at this stage and share it online.

Share and save

Share final results to social media directly from the app

Alternatively, you can select one of the three displayed variations of your chosen effect and save it to the gallery or upload it to a social media platform of your choice from within the Voilà AI Artist app itself. Keep in mind that the latter half of the process will be interrupted by in-app ads, which can be removed with an in-app purchase.

Pro benefits

Voilà AI Artist app collects your personally identifiable information

Buying an in-app subscription reportedly speeds up image rendering as well. Since FaceApp drew flak for its dodgy terms of service, CNET thought it wise to read the privacy policy and terms of use for Voilà AI Artist. The app's parent company claims it deletes stored photos 24 to 48 hours after they are used by the app. However, personally identifiable information is collected.

Worthy tradeoff?

Information may be shared with third parties for targeted advertising

CNET reported that Voilà AI Artist collects information about your phone and your activity online. It then shares this information with third-party entities, including advertisers in and outside your country that may track your activity for displaying targeted advertisements. That said, although the Disney-like images created by the app are unique and beautiful, you have to decide if it is worth your privacy online.