Google shut down Western counterterrorism operation disguised as cyberattack

Zero-day exploit or vulnerability is the term used to denote a hardware, software, or operating system flaw that allows hackers to compromise the same before the developers can issue a patch. It is generally attributed to sophisticated hackers who use undetected vulnerabilities to attack systems.
Project Zero is Google's special task force that finds and patches zero-day exploits in major platforms. The group also enlists the services of security scientists to conduct research into novel security vulnerabilities and exploitation techniques to stay one step ahead of hackers.