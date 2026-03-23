Davos 2026: Satya Nadella says AI needs to justify energy
Microsoft's Satya Nadella says AI has to actually help people (think better healthcare, education, and productivity) if it wants to justify the huge amounts of energy it uses.
Speaking at Davos, he warned that if AI doesn't deliver real-world benefits, people might not be okay with it using up so many resources.
Nadella's take on AI and energy
Nadella compared today's AI boom to the early days of the internet and described it as a pivotal moment for the economy.
He pointed out that countries with strong energy grids and data centers will be the ones leading in AI.
He argued that tokens—the computational units used to run AI—need to be translated into economic growth, and that cheaper tokens could give countries and firms an advantage.
Microsoft's Azure cloud business is growing thanks to AI push
Nadella sees a future where AI is part of everyday work life, not just controlled by a few big companies, and helps everyone get more done.
He isn't worried about an "AI bubble" as long as these tools make us more productive overall.
Meanwhile, Microsoft's Azure cloud business is already seeing big growth thanks to this push into AI.