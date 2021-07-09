Severe illness risks, COVID-19 deaths in children very low: Study

New UK study noted that risks of severe illness, death due to COVID-19 in children are very low

The risk of severe illness and death from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is extremely low in children and teenagers, according to comprehensive analyses of public health data in the UK. However, the research found that catching COVID-19 increases the likelihood of serious illness in the most vulnerable young people, those with pre-existing medical conditions and severe disabilities. Here's more.

The research didn't look at the impact of long COVID-19

The findings, led by researchers at University College London (UCL), University of Bristol, University of York, and the University of Liverpool, inform vaccine and shielding policy for the under-18s. The studies, posted on the pre-print server medRxiv, didn't look at the impact of long COVID-19.

One in 47,903 chance of being admitted to ICU

One study found 251 young people aged under 18 in England were admitted to intensive care with COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic until the end of February 2021. Researchers said this equated to young people of that age group in England having a one in 47,903 chance of being infected and subsequently admitted to intensive care with COVID-19 during that period.

Two in a million with absolute risk of death: Study

The study also found 309 young people were admitted with rare inflammatory syndrome PIMS-TS, equating to an absolute risk of one in 38,911. Another study looking at data for England concluded that 25 children and young people had died as a result of COVID-19, equating to an absolute risk of death from the disease of one in 481,000, or approximately two in a million.

Young people with higher risks susceptible to other illnesses: Researchers

"These new studies show that the risks of severe illness or death from SARS-CoV-2 are extremely low in children and young people," said senior author on two of the studies, Professor Russel Viner from UCL. These young people with a higher risk are also more susceptible to any winter virus or other illness i.e., those with multiple health conditions/complex disabilities, the researchers said.

Findings are important for guidance for young people: Researchers

"COVID-19 does, however, increase the risks for people in these groups to a higher degree than for illnesses such as influenza (seasonal flu)," Viner said. The researchers said these findings are important as they will inform guidance for young people as well as decisions about the vaccination of teenagers and children, not just in the UK but internationally.

Factors linked to severe COVID-19 appear consistent for children, adults

"Factors linked to a higher risk of severe COVID-19 appear to be...consistent for both children and adults," said study lead author Joseph Ward from UCL. "Our study found a higher risk of admission to intensive care among young people of Black ethnicity compared to white, as well as among young people with health conditions such as diabetes, asthma, and cardiovascular disease," Ward said.

Young people with multiple conditions had the highest risk: Researchers

The researchers noted that young people with multiple conditions had the highest risk. These conditions were also risk factors for other illnesses leading to admission to intensive care, but to a lesser degree than for COVID-19, they said. Meanwhile, a third study analyzed 55 research papers, finding similar risk factors to the other two studies.