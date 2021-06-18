Home / News / Technology News / Dell launches new Inspiron laptops; prices start at Rs. 45,000
Dell launches new Inspiron laptops; prices start at Rs. 45,000

Dell launches new Inspiron laptops; prices start at Rs. 45,000
Dell Inspiron 13, Inspiron 14, Inspiron 14 2-in-1, and Inspiron 15 models go official in India

Expanding its portfolio of Inspiron-branded laptops, Dell has launched the Inspiron 13, Inspiron 14, Inspiron 14 2-in-1, and Inspiron 15 models in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 44,990. As for the highlights, the laptops offer up to QHD+ displays, a 54Wh battery, a fingerprint scanner for security, an HD webcam, and Windows Hello support. Here's our roundup.

Dell Inspiron 13 comes with NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics

The Dell Inspiron 13 has a 13.3-inch screen with a QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) resolution. It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor, combined with up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR34x RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an HDMI port.

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 gets Intel and AMD chipset options

The Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 14 2-in-1 feature a 14-inch Full-HD non-touch and touch displays, respectively. They draw power from up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The 2-in-1 model also comes in AMD configuration with up to Ryzen 7 5700U CPU and Radeon graphics.

Inspiron 15 is loaded with up to 16GB of RAM

The Dell Inspiron 15 sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED-backlit display. It is fueled by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It is also available in an AMD configuration with AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor.

How much do they cost?

The Dell Inspiron 13 and Inspiron 14 start at Rs. 68,990 and Rs. 44,990, respectively. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 costs Rs. 57,990 for the Intel version and Rs. 65,990 for the AMD model. It is up for sale starting today itself. The Inspiron 15 starts at Rs. 48,990 and Rs. 57,990 for the Intel and AMD variants, respectively.

