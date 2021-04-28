Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable laptop, with Thunderbolt 4 ports, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 07:12 pm

As the latest addition to the Latitude series of laptops, Dell has launched its Latitude 7320 Detachable model in the US. Details regarding its international availability are yet to be revealed.

Starting at $1,549 (around Rs. 1.15 lakh), the laptop sports a Full-HD+ display, 11th Generation Intel processors, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro technology.

Here are more details.

Design and display

The laptop sports a 13.0-inch Full-HD+ screen

The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable laptop features a detachable screen with narrow bezels and a 5MP front-facing webcam with a 1080p resolution. On the rear, there is an 8MP rear snapper.

The laptop bears a 13.0-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1280 pixels) display with 500-nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. It is offered in a single Gray color variant.

Internals

It offers up to 1TB of SSD storage

The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X SDRAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

It packs a 40Whr battery with support for ExpressCharge 2.0 and runs on Windows 10 OS, including Home, Pro, and Enterprise options.

The device has two dual-array microphones and two stereo speakers.

Connectivity, ports

The device is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports

The I/O ports on the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable laptop include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and an optional SmartCard reader, as well as a fingerprint scanner.

It also offers support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and mobile broadband using Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 chipsets (optional).

Information

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable laptop: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Laptop starts at $1,549 (approximately Rs. 1.15 lakh). No details regarding its availability in the global markets are currently available.