DIZO Star 300, Star 500 feature phones launched in India

DIZO, the first brand under Realme TechLife's ecosystem, has launched two budget-friendly feature phones in India, called the Star 300 and Star 500. Priced at Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 1,799, respectively, both the phones come with an LCD display, a single rear camera, and a Spreadtrum SC6531E chipset. They also support multiple languages, including Tamil, Gujarati, Hindi, Telugu, and English. Here are more details.

Design and display

The Star 500 has a 2.8-inch display

The Star 300 features a compact body with rounded corners and a blacked-out rectangular section on the rear that houses a single camera and speaker grille. The Star 500 has straight corners and a circular-shaped rear camera unit. The former sports a 1.77-inch (160x120 pixels) LCD screen, whereas the latter bears a 2.8-inch (320x240 pixels) LCD display. Both the handsets have a physical keyboard.

The Star 300 has a 0.08MP rear camera

The DIZO Star 300 is equipped with a single 0.08MP camera and a flash unit on the back. The DIZO Star 500, on the other hand, has a 0.3MP lens along with a flash module.

Internals

The phones have 32MB of RAM

The DIZO Star 300 and Star 500 draw power from a Spreadtrum SC6531E processor, combined with 32MB of RAM and 32MB of expandable storage. They also offer FM Radio and MP3 player. The former packs a 2,550mAh battery whereas the latter houses a 1,900mAh battery. For connectivity, the duo provides support for 2G network, Bluetooth 2.1, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

DIZO Star 300 and Star 500: Pricing and availability

The DIZO Star 300 is priced at Rs. 1,299 and is available in Blue, Black, and Green colors. The Star 500 costs Rs. 1,799 and is offered in Silver, Black, and Green colors. The duo will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting July 8.