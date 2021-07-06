Home / News / Technology News / DIZO Star 300, Star 500 feature phones launched in India
Technology

DIZO Star 300, Star 500 feature phones launched in India

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 11:50 am
DIZO Star 300, Star 500 feature phones launched in India
DIZO Star 300 and Star 500 launched in India

DIZO, the first brand under Realme TechLife's ecosystem, has launched two budget-friendly feature phones in India, called the Star 300 and Star 500. Priced at Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 1,799, respectively, both the phones come with an LCD display, a single rear camera, and a Spreadtrum SC6531E chipset. They also support multiple languages, including Tamil, Gujarati, Hindi, Telugu, and English. Here are more details.

In this article
Design and display

The Star 500 has a 2.8-inch display

The Star 300 features a compact body with rounded corners and a blacked-out rectangular section on the rear that houses a single camera and speaker grille. The Star 500 has straight corners and a circular-shaped rear camera unit. The former sports a 1.77-inch (160x120 pixels) LCD screen, whereas the latter bears a 2.8-inch (320x240 pixels) LCD display. Both the handsets have a physical keyboard.

Information

The Star 300 has a 0.08MP rear camera

The DIZO Star 300 is equipped with a single 0.08MP camera and a flash unit on the back. The DIZO Star 500, on the other hand, has a 0.3MP lens along with a flash module.

Internals

The phones have 32MB of RAM

The DIZO Star 300 and Star 500 draw power from a Spreadtrum SC6531E processor, combined with 32MB of RAM and 32MB of expandable storage. They also offer FM Radio and MP3 player. The former packs a 2,550mAh battery whereas the latter houses a 1,900mAh battery. For connectivity, the duo provides support for 2G network, Bluetooth 2.1, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

DIZO Star 300 and Star 500: Pricing and availability

The DIZO Star 300 is priced at Rs. 1,299 and is available in Blue, Black, and Green colors. The Star 500 costs Rs. 1,799 and is offered in Silver, Black, and Green colors. The duo will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting July 8.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets system, camera improvements via update

Latest News

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce their wedding date

Entertainment

'Black Widow', 'Eternals': Updated list of upcoming MCU shows, movies

Entertainment

Karnataka, MP, other states get new Governors. Check list here

India

Mahindra teases the arrival of Bolero Neo SUV in India

Auto

ENG vs PAK: Three England players test COVID-19 positive

Sports

Latest Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F22 goes official in India at Rs. 12,500

Technology

OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets system, camera improvements via update

Technology

Everything to know about Virgin Galactic's Indian-origin astronaut Sirisha Bandla

Technology

Play Store delists nine apps spreading Facebook credential-stealing Chinese Trojan

Technology

Upcoming Apple iPhone 13 rumored to sport reverse wireless charging

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Vivo Y72 5G to debut in India on July 15

Technology

Ahead of launch, Vivo V21e 5G's specifications and prices leaked

Technology

Realme to launch its budget-friendly C25s model in India soon

Technology

iQOO Z3 spotted on IMEI website; India launch imminent

Technology
Trending Topics