Realme's DIZO launches its first smartwatch at Rs. 3,000

Realme's sub-brand DIZO has launched its first smartwatch, known as the DIZO Watch, in India. The wearable carries a "special launch" price-tag of Rs. 2,999 and will go on sale on August 6. As for the key highlights, it comes with a 1.4-inch touchscreen, blood oxygen monitor, over 90 sport modes, and boasts up to 12 days of battery life. Here's our roundup.

The Watch has an IP68-rated build quality

The DIZO Watch features a square-shaped dial with a button on the side and provides over 100 customizable backgrounds, including the 'Live Watch Faces.' The wearable bears a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) touchscreen with 600-nits of brightness, a pixel density of 323ppi, and a refresh rate of 30fps. It also provides an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

It is equipped with a 315mAh battery

The DIZO Watch packs a 315mAh battery, which is touted to last up to 12 days with normal usage. It comes bundled with a magnetic charging base. In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 and works with the Realme Link app.

It supports real-time heart rate monitoring

The DIZO Watch provides a range of health features like real-time heart rate and SpO2 monitoring as well as over 90 sport modes, including indoor and outdoor activities like cycling, running, yoga, cricket, fencing, bowling and skating, among others. It can also be used as a control center for Realme AIoT devices by connecting it through the Realme Link app.

DIZO Watch: Pricing and availability

The DIZO Watch carries an introductory price-tag of Rs. 2,999. It is offered in Silver and Carbon Gray color variants. The wearable will go on sale from August 6 onwards via Flipkart.