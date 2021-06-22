DOOGEE unveils S97 Pro rugged smartphone with a laser rangefinder

DOOGEE S97 Pro, with an IP69K-rated body, launched

Chinese smartphone maker DOOGEE has introduced its latest rugged handset, the S97 Pro. It costs $329 (roughly Rs. 24,400) and offers some industry-leading features. The S97 Pro has a massive 8,500mAh battery, an IP69K rating (yes, it can withstand steam-jet cleaning), and a dedicated laser rangefinder that has eight measuring modes and can detect distances of up to 40 meters. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports a 6.39-inch HD+ display

The phone is also MIL-STD-810G certified

The DOOGEE S97 Pro features a punch-hole cut-out with prominent bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and an IP69K dust and water resistance. It packs a quad camera unit on the rear and a laser emitter as well as receiver on the top edge. The device bears a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The DOOGEE S97 Pro has a quad rear camera module, comprising Samsung's 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP portrait shooter. On the front, it gets a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone is backed by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset

The battery life offers 40-hours of calling

The DOOGEE S97 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and houses an 8,500mAh battery with 33W wired and 10W wireless fast-charging support. The handset also offers support for all the standard connectivity features, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS.

Information

DOOGEE S97 Pro: Pricing and availability

The DOOGEE S97 Pro carries a price-tag of $329 (roughly Rs. 24,400) for the solo 8GB/128GB model and is available at an introductory price of $199 (around Rs. 14,700) till June 25 via AliExpress. It is available in three color options.