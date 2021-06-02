Home / News / Science News / Dr. Fauci's leaked 2020 emails reveal knowledge of lab-leak theory
Science

Dr. Fauci's leaked 2020 emails reveal knowledge of lab-leak theory

Written by
Nachiket Mhatre
Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 11:39 pm
Dr. Fauci's leaked 2020 emails reveal knowledge of lab-leak theory
Dr. Fauci may have known of lab-leak theory

Not long after Dr Anthony Fauci changed his tune on the possibility that the COVID-19 could be man-made, more skeletons tumble out of the US medical advisor's closet. A massive cache of email correspondence obtained by BuzzFeed News and The Washington Post reveal that Dr. Fauci was appraised of the possibility that the SARS-COV-2 virus could have been bioengineered in a lab.

In this article
None the wiser

Another virologist had informed Fauci about virus being potentially lab-engineered

Dr. Kristian Andersen, a virologist at California-based Scripps Research Institute

One such email from Dr. Kristian Andersen, a virologist at California-based Scripps Research Institute, informed Fauci that he and his team of scientists had to "look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered." The email sent on February 1, 2020, had Andersen remarking that the viral genome was "inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory."

Disingenuous

Same virologist later went onto deny lab-leak theory in publications

Most tellingly, despite these admissions through private emails to Fauci, Andersen later went on to deny that "any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible" in a scientific paper he had authored on the subject in the prestigious journal Nature. Such disingenuous denial is consistent with academics and universities that receive funding from the Confucius Institute outreach program bankrolled by the Chinese Communist Party.

Covering all bases

Emails prompted Dr. Fauci to spring into damage control mode

Gain of function research deals with bioengineering viruses to infect humans

Andersen's email seemed to have prompted Fauci to send another email to his subordinate Dr. Hugh Auchincloss at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) on the very same day. The content of Fauci's email comes across as damage control in response to Andersen's revelations. Fauci shared a 2015 paper on "gain-of-function research on coronaviruses" with his deputy in that email.

Zero culpability

Fauci's deputy ensure NIAID had no ties to 'work abroad'

Fauci instructed Auchincloss to read the paper dealing with bioengineering viruses to infect humans more effectively and perform unspecified tasks associated with the development. Thereafter, Fauci's deputy reassured him that the gain-of-function research was done prior to the "pause" on the dangerous procedure. However, Andersen also informed him that he was checking for evidence linking the Fauci-headed NIAID with "ties to this work abroad."

Smoking gun?

'Work abroad' code for NIAID funding of Wuhan virology Lab

Institute of Virology in Wuhan

While Andersen was smart to refrain from specifying what "abroad" entails, it would be remiss to ignore the heated exchange between Fauci and Republican Senator Rand Paul at a recent congressional hearing on COVID-19. Senator Paul grilled Fauci on the lab-leak theory while also presenting damning evidence showing how the NIAID chief had funded gain of function research at the same Wuhan virology lab.

Circling back

Fauci's leaked emails corroborate Indian scientists' original lab-leak theory

The leaked emails paint a damning picture of Dr. Fauci's credibility because he had been categorically dismissing theories about the virus being man-made, until Senator Paul shifted the Overton window by presenting compelling evidence. Meanwhile, a group of Indian scientists were the first to postulate that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could be lab-synthesized through their path-breaking research paper published at the beginning of 2020.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Huawei announces HarmonyOS 2, MatePad Pro and Watch 3 series

Latest News

2021 French Open: Serena Williams advances after beating Mihaela Buzarnescu

Sports

Conway hits century to keep NZ on top against England

Sports

French Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Martinez in straight sets

Sports

Mehul Choksi case: What are the legal issues before India?

India

Huawei announces HarmonyOS 2, MatePad Pro and Watch 3 series

Science

Latest Science News

Vivo X70 series to be launched in India in September

Science

NewsBytes Explainer: What's wrong with Apple iPad Pro's mini-LED display?

Science

Google wants to make foldable Pixel, but needs Samsung's help

Science

OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition launched in China

Science

JioGames will bring popular SEGA Corporation titles to India

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

NewsBytes Briefing: Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis no longer thought-crime, and more

Science

NewsBytes Explainer: Did COVID-19 leak from Wuhan lab?

Science

Did COVID-19 escape from Wuhan Lab? New report suggests so

World

Can't rule out COVID-19 lab-origin theory, rigorous investigation needed: Scientists

World
Trending Topics