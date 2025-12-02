Next Article
DRDO tests fighter jet escape system at 800km/h
Technology
India's DRDO just pulled off a big safety test—successfully trying out a fighter jet escape system at a blazing 800km/h.
This happened at the Rail Track Rocket Sled facility in Chandigarh, and it's all about making sure pilots can eject safely if things go wrong mid-flight.
The test checked key features like how the canopy breaks away and how the pilot is recovered.
Why this matters
This isn't just a cool tech moment—it's part of India's push to build its own defense gear instead of relying on imports.
Engineers recreated extreme flight conditions to see how the escape system holds up, collecting data that'll help make future jets even safer.
More tests are coming up with different speeds and setups before these systems are ready for real missions.