DRDO tests fighter jet escape system at 800km/h Technology Dec 02, 2025

India's DRDO just pulled off a big safety test—successfully trying out a fighter jet escape system at a blazing 800km/h.

This happened at the Rail Track Rocket Sled facility in Chandigarh, and it's all about making sure pilots can eject safely if things go wrong mid-flight.

The test checked key features like how the canopy breaks away and how the pilot is recovered.