Event Horizon Telescope releases most detailed black hole image yet

Black holes are entities in space where gravity is so strong, even light cannot escape. Black holes are formed when stars collapse into themselves. They are a twisting vortex of energy, magnetic charge, and dying stars littered around the cosmos.
As black holes feed on the surrounding gas and dust, they spew jets of particles (scientists aren't sure how) along the axis of rotation of the black hole. These jets are believed to be the source of cosmic rays, the universe's fastest traveling particles.