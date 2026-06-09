Elon Musk unveils SpaceX plan for 1 million AI satellites
Technology
Elon Musk just dropped news about SpaceX's next big thing: the "AI data center satellite." The plan is to launch roughly 1 million satellites that'll handle AI computing from space.
He shared a sneak peek of the first model, AI1, on X: it's got massive 230-foot solar panels and will start off using NVIDIA chips.
SpaceX simplifies satellites and builds Gigasat
Unlike Starlink, these new satellites are built to be simpler by skipping fancy antennas and focusing on essentials like solar cells and laser links.
SpaceX is setting up a huge facility called Gigasat in Bastrop, Texas for solar panel production, plus another site for chip manufacturing (big moves as the company gears up for what could be a record-breaking IPO).