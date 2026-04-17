ESA's Rosalind Franklin rover to drill for organics late 2028
Technology
The ESA-led Rosalind Franklin mission is scheduled to launch aboard SpaceX's Falcon Heavy in late 2028.
The rover's big mission? Drill into the Martian surface and hunt for organic materials that could hint at past or present life on the Red Planet.
NASA provides instruments for Oxia Planum
NASA is backing the mission with technical support, landing technology, and a mass spectrometer to help analyze samples from Oxia Planum, a spot scientists think once had water.
This project highlights some serious international teamwork in space exploration.