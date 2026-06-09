EU orders Meta let rival AI chatbots use WhatsApp free
Technology
The European Union just told Meta it has five working days to let rival AI chatbots use WhatsApp for free.
This comes after Meta's 2025 policy blocked outside AI services, which the EU says could seriously hurt competition in the fast-growing AI assistant scene.
As Teresa Ribera put it, this move is about stopping serious and irreparable harm before it happens.
Meta could face 10% EU fine
Meta tried to charge a fee for access, but the EU shot that down in April for not being good enough.
Now, Meta has to go back to its old rules and open up WhatsApp while the investigation continues, or risk fines up to 10% of its yearly revenue.
It's all part of the EU's bigger push to keep Big Tech in check and make sure everyone gets a fair shot.